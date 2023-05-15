HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

