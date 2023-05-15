HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -178.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.