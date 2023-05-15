Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

