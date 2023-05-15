Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,410,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after buying an additional 387,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.2 %

HGV opened at $40.90 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.