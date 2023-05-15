Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.8 %

HOMB stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.