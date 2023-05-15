Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.