Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $43.96 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

