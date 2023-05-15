HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $175,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

