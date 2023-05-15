Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.1 %

HUN opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

