IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %
IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $487.47 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
