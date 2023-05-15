IFP Advisors Inc Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.