IFP Advisors Inc Sells 173 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $214.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $181.54 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total value of $1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,405.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,379 shares of company stock valued at $47,593,837 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

