IFP Advisors Inc Sells 549 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,238,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,410,000 after buying an additional 230,698 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

