IFP Advisors Inc Sells 559 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE SLF opened at $47.95 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

