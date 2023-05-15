Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $15,910,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $13,648,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 295,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $5,227,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $31.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

