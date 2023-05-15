Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UJAN. Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 491,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 323,568 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

UJAN stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.