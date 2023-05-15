Insider Buying: Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Acquires 22,065 Shares of Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12.

Agenus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

