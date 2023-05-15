Insider Buying: Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Buys 292,029 Shares of Stock

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Rating) insider Wolf Martinick purchased 292,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$42,052.18 ($28,606.92).
Wolf Martinick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 27th, Wolf Martinick purchased 99,992 shares of Botala Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$13,998.88 ($9,523.05).
- On Monday, April 17th, Wolf Martinick acquired 42,852 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$6,427.80 ($4,372.65).
- On Thursday, April 6th, Wolf Martinick acquired 322,269 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$48,984.89 ($33,323.05).
