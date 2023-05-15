Insider Buying: Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Buys 292,029 Shares of Stock

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Rating) insider Wolf Martinick purchased 292,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$42,052.18 ($28,606.92).

Wolf Martinick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Botala Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Wolf Martinick purchased 99,992 shares of Botala Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$13,998.88 ($9,523.05).

On Monday, April 17th, Wolf Martinick acquired 42,852 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$6,427.80 ($4,372.65).

On Thursday, April 6th, Wolf Martinick acquired 322,269 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$48,984.89 ($33,323.05).

Botala Energy Price Performance

About Botala Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Botala Energy Limited explores for and develops coal-bed methane (CBM) and renewable energy opportunities in southern Africa, primarily Botswana. Its principal property is the 70% owned Serowe CBM project located in central Kalahari Karoo basin of Botswana. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Botala Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botala Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.