Insider Buying: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Acquires $152,460.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

