Insider Buying: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Acquires $152,460.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.