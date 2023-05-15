Insider Buying: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Purchases 582 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGM opened at $128.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

AGM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

