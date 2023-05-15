Insider Buying: GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $69,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,827,552 shares in the company, valued at $136,308,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,300 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,783 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,916.80.

On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,339.42.

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. bought 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. bought 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. bought 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,224,900.00.

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,298,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 871,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoldMining by 765.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 628,376 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GoldMining during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 163,223 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

