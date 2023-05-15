Insider Buying: GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $69,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,827,552 shares in the company, valued at $136,308,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,300 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,783 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,916.80.
- On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,339.42.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. bought 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.
- On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. bought 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. bought 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,224,900.00.
GoldMining Price Performance
Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of GoldMining
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
