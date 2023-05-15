Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Acquires 1,831 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Independent Bank Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.
