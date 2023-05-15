Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Acquires 1,831 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 853.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 117,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 92,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

