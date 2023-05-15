Insider Buying: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Purchases $182,800.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $70.59.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading

