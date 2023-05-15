Insider Buying: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,793,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,220,489.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 300,182 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $798,484.12.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 5,635 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $16,059.75.

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $177.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of -0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFMT shares. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

