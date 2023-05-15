Insider Buying: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,793,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,220,489.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Friday, March 17th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 300,182 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $798,484.12.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 5,635 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $16,059.75.
Performant Financial Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of PFMT opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $177.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of -0.37.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PFMT shares. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
