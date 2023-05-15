Insider Buying: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,427.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

