Insider Buying: Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Acquires $125,900.00 in Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $125,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,213.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Washington Federal stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.