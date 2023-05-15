Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $154,936.53 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cryoport Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $20.05 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 68.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.