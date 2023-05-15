Insider Selling: Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME – Get Rating) insider Tadao Tsubata sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13), for a total value of A$57,300.00 ($38,979.59).

Tadao Tsubata also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dome Gold Mines alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Tadao Tsubata sold 2,204 shares of Dome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15), for a total value of A$487.08 ($331.35).

On Wednesday, April 12th, Tadao Tsubata sold 1,530,000 shares of Dome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14), for a total value of A$321,300.00 ($218,571.43).

Dome Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 4.76.

About Dome Gold Mines

Dome Gold Mines Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral projects in Fiji. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as mineral sands. The company holds 100% interests in three special prospecting licenses (SPLs), including the SPL 1495 Sigatoka Iron and Industrial Sand project covering an area of 2,522.69 hectares, which is situated on the south coast of Viti Levu; the SPL 1451 Ono Island project covering an area of 3,028 hectares that is located on Ono Island; and the SPL 1452 Nadrau project covering an area of 33,213 hectares, which is located on the main island of Viti Levu.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.