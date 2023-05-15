Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, James Herriott sold 2,225 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $134,456.75.

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $79.19 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

