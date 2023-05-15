Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells 1,388 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $86.61 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Exponent

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exponent by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after acquiring an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Exponent by 1,000.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 144,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 631,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Exponent



Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.



