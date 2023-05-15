Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells $141,478.75 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $141,478.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,888,747.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

