Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $50,827.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,579,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 307.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 404.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,135 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.