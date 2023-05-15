Insider Selling: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells $170,282.20 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE IFF opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

