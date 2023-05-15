Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $206,062.78 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Leidos by 29.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

