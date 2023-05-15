Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,353 shares in the company, valued at $967,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

loanDepot Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 450.0% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

