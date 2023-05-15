Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,353 shares in the company, valued at $967,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.
- On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.
- On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.
- On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.
- On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $7,948.16.
- On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.
loanDepot Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:LDI opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 450.0% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
