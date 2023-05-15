Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRCGet Rating) VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $90.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,458,000 after acquiring an additional 108,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

