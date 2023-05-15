Insider Selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $90.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $21,376,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 145,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,458,000 after acquiring an additional 108,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading

