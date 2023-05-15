Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO Sells 5,870 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Frank Iv Hulse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 1,605,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

