Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells 5,976 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $709.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.56.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in MiMedx Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 1,605,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

