Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $187,935.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

