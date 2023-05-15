Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $140,168.71 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PRDO opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,778,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 187,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

