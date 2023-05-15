Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $140,168.71 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Perdoceo Education Price Performance
PRDO opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.