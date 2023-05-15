Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 35,887 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,176,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,273,371.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Redwire Stock Performance
NYSE RDW opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.65. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. Analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
