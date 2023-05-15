Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rover Group Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $862.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
