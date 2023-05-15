Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 1,538 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,161.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Down 3.5 %
SentinelOne stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
