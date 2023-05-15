Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $106,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $36.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,244,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,788,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,660,000 after buying an additional 56,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit.

