Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) CEO Sells $173,432.00 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joey Wat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum China alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.