Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after acquiring an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $330.23 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.07 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.