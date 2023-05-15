Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

