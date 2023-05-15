Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYF stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

