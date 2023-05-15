Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ opened at $73.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $77.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

