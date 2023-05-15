Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $105.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.26.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

